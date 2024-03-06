Fire crews from across Shropshire rush to blaze at construction company HQ

Fire crews from all around Shropshire were sent to the S J Roberts Constructions headquarters at Lowfield, Marton near Welshpool at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Eight fire appliances including an aerial ladder platform and Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Bishops Castle, Clun, Minsterley, Oswestry, Shrewsbury and Telford stations.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service also said that operations, safety and principal officers were in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service is also in attendance, but no casualties have been reported.

The incident was still ongoing at 8.30pm.