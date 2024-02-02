Retired Welshpool road sweeper died after falling at home and breaking his back

Ian Jesse Clark, aged 77, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital last Friday, January 26, after falling at home at Middletown Residential Park in Middletown, near Welshpool.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Clark, who was born in Kent, had a medical background which included a number of conditions, including glaucoma - damage to the optic nerve which connects the eye to the brain - and atrial fibrilation - a heart condition that can cause an irregular or fast heartbeat.

Mr Clark was admitted to hospital after an unwitnessed fall, and it was discovered that he had suffered traumatic spinal fractures.

He developed cardiac symptoms, his condition deteriorated and he died. Mr Clark's body was identified by routine hospital identification.

There were no issues Mr Clark felt that the coroner needed to investigate.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of accidental death.