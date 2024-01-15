Instructor and passenger forced to escape through broken windscreen after helicopter crash

The incident involved a two-person light helicopter at Welshpool Airport on September 23 last year.

No one was injured after the vehicle crashed onto its left side.

Accident investigators said the two accounts of the events had differed, and that they had been "unable to resolve the differences between these two statements".

A report into the crash, from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB), said it had happened while the helicopter was in a 'low hover' during the second flight to take place on the day.

The instructor told the AAIB that during the first flight the passenger, who had no previous flying experience, had occasionally pushed the stick controlling the aircraft, known as the cyclic, in the wrong direction – with the pilot taking "control back almost immediately".

The report added: "The pilot also reported that on one occasion the passenger had not released his grasp on the cyclic when instructed and had needed to repeat the instruction."

The crash took place during the second flight when the vehicle was hovering 10 to 15 ft above the ground.

At that stage the control of the stick was passed to the passenger, before the helicopter "started to drift backwards".

The investigators said the pilot had described how as the helicopter drifted backwards the passenger then applied a “heavy” forward cyclic input".

They said: "The helicopter then drifted left at which point the pilot advised the passenger that he was taking control before trying to apply right cyclic.

"However, the pilot stated that the passenger did not release his grasp and had applied left cyclic.

"The helicopter moved left whilst also dropping, which the pilot tried to counter with collective and cyclic inputs but was unable to prevent the front of the left skid of the helicopter from contacting the ground.

"The helicopter subsequently fell onto its left side due to dynamic rollover."

The report added: "As the helicopter struck the ground, the windscreen broke and detached from the helicopter.

"The passenger, who was sitting in the right seat, was momentarily suspended in his seat by the multipoint harness before releasing himself.

"Both occupants then vacated the helicopter through the windscreen aperture and moved away from the helicopter."

Neither were said to have any immediate injuries, although the passenger visited hospital the next day due to pain in his upper body.

The investigators say the passenger's version of the crash differed from the instructor.

They said: "The passenger’s account of the accident sequence differed from that of the pilot. He stated that he had immediately released his grip of the cyclic control when commanded by the pilot, and that the helicopter “accelerated forward” before it “swerved to the right” and then “to the left and hit the ground”."

In their conclusion investigators said they could not resolve the differences in descriptions of what happened, but added the incident shows the need for clear communication.

They wrote: "This accident highlights the importance of clear communication and setting out responsibilities as part of the pre-flight brief and, should it be deemed appropriate, the ability of the pilot to stop the flight at any time."