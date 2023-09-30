Road into Welshpool closed due to 'police incident'

By David StubbingsWelshpoolPublished:

A main road into Welshpool has been closed due to a police incident.

Police have closed part of the A458 Berriew Street in Welshpool
Police have closed part of the A458 Berriew Street in Welshpool

Police cars and ambulances have been seen on the A458 Berriew Street near the Morrisons store, with the road closed south of the supermarket.

Traffic Wales posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say: "The A458 between Welshpool and Coed y Dinas is closed until further notice following a police incident. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

One witness reported seeing at least three ambulances, a first responder vehicle and two police cars on Berriew Street between Morrisons and the junction for Oldford Rise.

Welshpool is also hosting a 1940s event this weekend which has closed other roads in the town centre.

Welshpool
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News