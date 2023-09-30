Road into Welshpool closed due to 'police incident'

Police have closed part of the A458 Berriew Street in Welshpool

Police cars and ambulances have been seen on the A458 Berriew Street near the Morrisons store, with the road closed south of the supermarket.

Traffic Wales posted on X, formerly Twitter, to say: "The A458 between Welshpool and Coed y Dinas is closed until further notice following a police incident. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

One witness reported seeing at least three ambulances, a first responder vehicle and two police cars on Berriew Street between Morrisons and the junction for Oldford Rise.