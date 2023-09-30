Man's body recovered from Welshpool canal

Police closed the A458 Berriew Street in Welshpool for several hours this morning

Emergency services were called to Welshpool at around 7.30am on Saturday after receiving reports of a sighting of a possible body in the water of the Montgomery Canal, which led to the closure of the A458 Berriew Street near the town's Morrisons supermarket.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Officers immediately attended and found there was a man’s body in the water and required assistance from colleagues in Mid & West Wales Fire and Rescue Service to recover the body.

"Once recovered, sadly the man was declared dead at the scene by the ambulance service."

The A458 Berriew Street was closed between the junction with Oldford Rise and Sarn Bryn Caled roundabout, with witnesses reported multiple police cars and ambulances at the scene before the road was reopened shortly after 11.30am.