Cycle run and canoe your way along the Montgomery Canal in a triathlon with a difference

Organisers say entries are coming in from across Great Britain for the Montgomery Canal Triathlon which will be held on May 20. And they are stressing that the last day to book a place is April 20.

The Triathlon is run by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal to support further restoration of the canal and, they say is not a competition but a challenge. The route is 28 and a half miles long – longer than a marathon.

Along the way entrants will cycle 12 miles along a cycleway-standard canal towpath from Newtown to Belan, south of Welshpool then canoe five and a half miles through Welshpool to Pool Quay with two locks where craft have to be carried round or floated down with help available from volunteers. They then walk, or run from Pool Quay across the border to Morton, south of Oswestry.

Entrants can join one or two sections or take part in all three. Anyone who completes all three sections will receive a commemorative medallion of local slate printed in gold, completing two sections will earn a medallion printed in silver and there will be a bronze printed medallion for anyone who completes a single section.

Christine Palin, Chairman of the Friends of the Montgomery Canal said, “The Montgomery Canal Triathlon is one of the highlights of a year when so many exciting things are happening on the canal.

“Once again Triathlon entries are coming from our local area and from further across Great Britain: many are regulars who come each year, often bringing friends to join the event. This year we already have bookings from as far away as Scotland and the West Country.

“The Triathlon shows everything that the Montgomery Canal has to offer: lengths of canal which still have to be restored; the navigable section through Welshpool which has been open for 27 years and nature reserves specially created to safeguard special plants and wildlife - there will be more of these soon.

Then there are the bridges to be rebuilt in the next couple of years with UK Government Levelling-Up funding - Schoolhouse Bridge, where the towpath will be diverted following the start of work on the reconstruction of the canal’s last highway obstruction in Shropshire and the newly-restored section to Crickheath Basin which will be formally opened shortly after the Triathlon date.

“As the biggest event on the canal, each year we call on many volunteers to support the entrants and make such a friendly event. We have a regular team who help with stewarding and transport, but we are always looking out for more. Anyone who thinks that 28 and a half miles of cycling, paddling and walking or running is not for them will be very welcome to join our volunteer team.”

Volunteer restoration work on the canal is supported by the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal jointly promoted by the Friends of the Montgomery Canal with the other local canal charities the Shropshire Union Canal Society and the Shrewsbury District & North Wales branch of the Inland Waterways Association. With donations and proceeds of the Triathlon the Friends of the Montgomery Canal have given over £30,000 to the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal with much more coming from individual members.

Entries can be booked online at themontgomerycanal.org.uk/events/book-online-for-the-2023-montgomery-canal-triathlon/.