Men sought by police investigating reports of shop theft

Dyfed Powys police say officers are looking into a report that alcohol and clothing was stolen from Tesco, in Mill Lane, Welshpool, sometime between 2.15pm and 2.45pm on Thursday March 2.
A spokesperson said: "Officers are hoping to identify the men pictured, who might have information that can help the enquiry."
"If you know these men, or believe it might be you, please get in touch by telephoning 101, emailing 1-1@dyfed-powys.police.uk or online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline quoting Ref: DPP/3258/03/03/2023/02/C.