Holiday park extension approved

Where the eight extra lodges would be built.

The Jones family, who own the Hidden Valley Caravan and Chalet Park, will be able to add another eight holiday lodges on the site.

Last summer an application for seven holiday lodges at the park was approved.

This means that the five star holiday park which is on the B4392 road that goes from Guilsfield to Cyfronydd, can have 200 lodges and holiday homes on its 30 acre site.

The extra lodges will be located to the north of the existing caravan park and will use the existing entrance and access roads.

At a meeting of Guilsfield community council in January where the application was discussed, objectors to the scheme had raised concerns about the lack of street lighting at Groes-lwyd.

They wanted to see a lower speed limit due to more traffic going down the road to the holiday park.

Groes-lwyd which is just outside Guilsfield is where the junction from the A490 and B4392 is situated.

However, Guilsfield community councillors supported the application.

Senior planning officer, Kate Bowen said: “The proposed development would complement an existing tourist development.

It is therefore considered the principle of development for tourism development at this site is acceptable.

“The agricultural land classification for the site is moderate quality agricultural land.

“It is therefore not considered the change of use of this land for tourism purposes conflicts with planning policy.”

Ms Bowen said: “The site is accessed off the B4392 Highway, it has been clarified that the main access to the existing site is proposed to be used rather than an alternative access as queried by the Highway Authority.

“Therefore, on this basis, the use of the existing access is considered acceptable and appropriate access to the development will be provided.”

Due to this Ms Bowen gave the plans conditional consent.

Hidden Valley is set in a peaceful wooded valley that overlooks its own lake and wildlife sanctuary.