Minister refuses permission for large incinerator to campaigners' delight

Buttington Quarry

Following a Planning Inspectorate hearing in March the Welsh Government has announced that planning permission for the large scale Energy Recovery Facility has been refused.

The application had been lodged by developers, Broad Energy (Wales) Limited last year.

Julie James, The Welsh Government Minister for Climate Change said: "The application site is not in a sustainable location, fails to comply with the proximity principle and fails to comply with the Welsh Government’s policy for waste management.

"Due to the identified significant adverse landscape and visual impacts, the application is contrary to Local Development Plan Policies. I consider these matters outweigh the identified benefits of the proposal. Therefore, I hereby refuse planning permission.”

Commenting on the decision, Councillor Amanda Jenner, who represents the Buttington area, said: “The majority of my residents have been overwhelmingly concerned about the impact this incinerator could have on our local area.

"I am so grateful that the Welsh Government Minister has listened and refused this planning application. The fight against this has been going on for years and I cannot thank enough the members of the Buttington Incinerator Impact Group for all of their hard work they’ve put into campaigning against this.

"Also, thanks to the Community Council and all the local residents who responded to the consultation and have continuously made their concerns about the proposal known.”

The decision has also been welcomed by local politicians.

Russell George, Member of the Senedd, said: "Councillor Amanda and the local community have worked so hard campaigning against this. This is a great example of why it is important to make your views known. I’m really pleased that the community has received this outcome.”

Craig Williams MP said: “I’d like to congratulate the Buttington Incinerator Impact Group and Councillor Amanda Jenner for their brilliant efforts in fighting against this proposal. This is the right decision and everyone involved in the local campaign against the incinerator should be proud of their efforts.”