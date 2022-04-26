Notification Settings

Carnival confirmed for Queen's Jubilee

By Nick HumphreysWelshpoolPublished:

A town council has confirmed plans for a carnival to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Welshpool Town Council will have a carnival on Sunday, June 5 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70 years as monarch.

The procession, starting at 12 noon, will leave from Berriew Street car park, go around Broad Street, High Street, Jehu Road, Brook Street and down to Maes-y-dre Recreation Ground.

There will be a variety of charity, community and food stalls and entertainment in the arena for the whole family from 1pm, as well as live bands from 5pm until 8pm.

People are being encouraged to get involved.

Kimberly Wright, event organiser said: "We would like to invite you to get involved throughout the day! Why not take part in the parade by creating your own themed float or walk in the parade?

"You could raise money for your organisation by having a stall at the recreation ground? Or if you are a dance group, singing group, gymnastics, choir etc come and take part in the arena between 1.15pm and 5pm.

"This event will be in demand and stalls will book up very quickly, with a lot of interest already shown. Be sure to book with us as soon as possible to avoid disappointment."

To get involved email kimberly@welshpooltowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01938 553142.

