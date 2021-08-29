Jim stars in Gold winning wheelchair ruby team

The architect and athlete was the top try maker in the team's march through to Sunday's final which saw GB beat the American team for the first time in major competition.

Speaking from Japan straight after the tough, hard hitting sport, Jim, 33, said messages from his family back home and his friends had kept him going.

"I've had so much support from back home its been amazing. Friends and family have sent me messages and it has been so nice to wake up to those messages. They were going to travel will me for support but of course they couldn't."

"We knew there would be some amazing teams here - the USA team is a class act. They have always beaten us in the major tournaments so it is great to get that win."

Jim has always been a keen sportsman competing in rugby and squash teams for his university.

Shortly after completing his first year at Coventry University he contracted bacterial meningitis as had to have both his legs and some fingers amputated. He spent three years in hospital before returning to Coventry University in 2010 to complete his degree gaining a First Class Honours Degree in Architectural Design Technology.