Difficulties over new school ironed out

An artist's impression of the new part of the Welsh medium school for Welshpool

Positive discussions looking at resolving issues ahead of the development of a new Welsh-medium school in north Powys have been held, it has been announced.

Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, will provide 150 places on the site of the Maesydre School.

The meeting confirmed that the county council will allow Welshpool sports clubs and the community to access the new school’s sports pitches and multi-use games area out of school hours, as well as its community hall.

The county council will create a skateboard area by the school, fence the town council's sports pitches and divert a nearby public right of way.

Town mayor, Councillor Alison Davies, said: “The town council has always been committed to supporting the best possible educational facilities for our young people and are delighted that difficulties have been ironed out.