Glamping pods plan submitted

A planning application to build four glamping pods at land “west of Godor Fawr.” has been submitted to Powys County Council’s planning department, by Richard Jones-Perrot.

The site is located in the uplands of the Berwyn mountain range south of Llansantffraid on the A495.

Agent, Chirs Carr, said: “These are of typical glamp design consisting of cooking, eating, sitting, sleeping rooms and a wet room.

“To take advantage of the views , a deck is also incorporated for outdoor seating, dining and also bathing.

“As the glamps cater for outside living it is considered necessary for them to be well spaced apart in order that each enjoys privacy from the others.

“There are spectacular views from the site to the east, south and west and all have been positioned to take advantage of this.”

Two of the units could be placed in a copse of trees.

The report explains that the glamps should not have any negative effect on the trees and bushes there.

The other two units are planned to be built on the edge of a field.

It is planned that all four pods will have space for one vehicle each.

But people who holiday at the pods situated in the field would need to leave their vehicles at the designated parking area as access to those units is by a footpath only.

PCC’s Environmental Health department have said that the applicants idea of having a sewage cesspit for the development, would need to be tested.

For this, a site visit would need to take place.

Environmental health officer, Kevin Bray, said: “It is government policy that, where practical, foul drainage should be discharged to the mains sewer.”

The applicant would need to show that the cesspit would not harm the environment.

Mr Bray also advises that all septic tanks and small sewage treatment plant discharges will need to be registered with Natural Resources Wales (NRW).