Fire crews tackle house blaze near Welshpool
Fire crews were called to a house blaze involving a washing machine near Welshpool in the early hours of this morning.
Three crews were sent to the property on Golfa Close, Middletown, just before 1.10am.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the ground floor of the house was severely damaged by heat and smoke.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to deal with the incident.
Welshpool Fire Station posted on Twitter: "04P1 and 04M2 were mobilised at 1.07 to a house fire in the Middletown area.
"This was believed to be caused by a washing machine.
"Some quick actions from occupiers prevented fire spread.
"Luckily no injuries reported."
