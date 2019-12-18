Fire crews tackle house blaze near Welshpool

Three crews were sent to the property on Golfa Close, Middletown, just before 1.10am.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the ground floor of the house was severely damaged by heat and smoke.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and one hose reel to deal with the incident.

04P1 and 04M2 were mobilised at 1.07 to a house fire in the Middletown area. This was believed to be caused by a washing machine. Some quick actions from occupiers prevented fire spread. Luckily no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/QnREzFLM2I — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) December 18, 2019

