Find out more about Newtown's new mayor

Mike Childs received the most votes and was sworn in at the town council's annual meeting on Monday, May 20.

The meeting held at the town council's offices on Broad Street saw Childs receive the chain of office and take over the role from previous Mayor, John Byrne, who has decided to retire.

Meanwhile, councillor, Margaret Lewington, was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Mike Childs receives the chain of office by outgoing Mayor, John Byrne

Childs is delighted to become the new Mayor for Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn and has set out his targets for his term in the role.

He said: "It is a great honour to be chosen as Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn.

"I am very pleased that all councillors supported my appointment. I will work hard to repay their trust.

"My thanks also go to the retiring Mayor, John Byrne, for his support and the work that he put in during his two years in office.

"We have lived in Newtown since 1987 and our children went to Penygloddfa Primary school. They were members of many clubs and societies. I hope that I can pay forward (as I can't pay back) for all the efforts of the Newtonians who helped our children grow up."

Newly elected Deputy Mayor, Margaret Lewington, added: "I am tremendously honoured and privileged to have been elected Deputy Mayor of the town council by my fellow councillors.

"I would like to take this opportunity to formally thank them for their support and placing their trust in me.

"As well as continuing to work closely with my fellow councillors and staff, I am looking forward to supporting our newly elected Mayor, Councillor Mike, as we continue the good work undertaken by the council across so many areas for the benefit of all our residents."