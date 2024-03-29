Honey firm opening £10k community fund to applications

Hilltop, based in Newtown is launching the latest round of its community fund, which gives money to local initiatives and projects that aim to improve the social and environmental landscape.

The Hilltop Community Fund was launched in 2022 with Hilltop committing to a £10,000 grant.

Scott Davies, Hilltop Managing Director, said: "The Hilltop Community Fund has been created to give back to the community in which Hilltop has received so much support, I’m a Newtown boy through and through and I’m thrilled that I can give something back to my local community and one that has given so much support to me over the years.

"The funding proceeds not only enhances the outstanding work already being done in our local community but shines a light on our community organisations and members of our community that need to be acknowledged.’"

Hilltop is encouraging local community groups, charities, not-for-profit community groups, councils, schools, sporting facilities and other statutory bodies to bid for up to £10,000 to improve local community facilities.

Projects and community groups that live within 15 miles of Newtown, Powys, can apply and are eligible for the grant.

Entries open from April 1, and close on April 30.

For more information about the fund or to apply visit lovehilltop.com/community-fund.