MS uses fifth anniversary of Newtown Bypass to highlight how effective road schemes can be

The bypass opened to the public on February 14, 2019. The multi-million-pound bypass, which was 70 years in the making, has transformed the region according to Montgomeryshire Member of the Senedd, Russell George.

In March 2011, Mr George handed in a 10,000-strong petition to the then National Assembly for Wales which called for the Newtown Bypass to be built. Construction of the bypass began in February 2016.

It was designed to divert traffic away from the town centre, its strategic location along the A483 route not only improving local traffic flow but also facilitating smoother transit for long-distance travellers.

Mr George said: "Since I was elected to the Welsh Parliament, I have been campaigning for better transport infrastructure for Montgomeryshire. Good transport connections are key to improving the local economy which is why I actively campaigned for the Newtown bypass and continue to campaign for other important road improvement schemes as well as improving road safety.

"The bypass has been positive for Newtown and towns like Llanidloes and Machynlleth. Since the bypass opened, there have been other important schemes that have been delivered, such as the Dyfi bridge which opened on the end of February 2024. The new Dyfi bridge is now improving the reliability of crossing the River Dyfi for the people of Machynlleth and the surrounding areas.

"I continue to lobby the Welsh Government for other road improvements at Caersws, and a road improvement scheme is greatly needed on the A44 Llangurig to Aberystwyth to improve safety. We also need to see greater priority to road repairs, such as repairing the road collapse at Talerddig.

"I am also working with MP Craig Williams on several cross-border issues. There have sadly been several accidents on the A458 Welshpool to Shrewsbury road, including a fatal accident towards the end of 2023. This road needs to be made safer and I believe there is a need for a scheme for this route, and not to mention the need for a Pant–Llanymynech Bypass."