Coroner appeals for family of deceased man to get in touch

By David TooleyNewtown

A coroner has appealed for the family of a man who died at home in a mid Wales town to get in touch.

John Martin, aged 64, died at his home on Saturday, September 2, and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The coroner is appealing for the next-of-kin of John Martin, from Montgomery, to get in touch.

"Mr Martin, 64 years, sadly passed away on Saturday, September 2 2023, at his home address in Churchstoke.

"He is known to have been born abroad."

The statement added that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who knows the next-of-kin of Mr Martin is asked to contact the Coroner's Office by calling on 01443 414065 or email coroneradmin@rctcbc.gov.uk with any information.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

