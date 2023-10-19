Coroner appeals for family of deceased man to get in touch

John Martin, aged 64, died at his home on Saturday, September 2, and there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: "The coroner is appealing for the next-of-kin of John Martin, from Montgomery, to get in touch.

"Mr Martin, 64 years, sadly passed away on Saturday, September 2 2023, at his home address in Churchstoke.

"He is known to have been born abroad."

The statement added that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.