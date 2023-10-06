Key mid Wales road closed for crash investigation after early hours incident

A key road in mid Wales has been closed following a crash.

The crash happened on the A489 between Caersws and Newtown in the early hours of this morning (Friday) and police are advising drivers to seek alternative routes.

Dyfed Powys Police said: "The road is currently closed due to a collision.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey.

"Thank you."

AA Traffic News said the road is closed for crash investigation work.

The website reads: "Road closed due to crash investigation work on A489 Long Length both ways between A4811 Llanidloes Road and A470 (Caersws turn off). Affecting traffic between Llanbrynmair and Abermule."

It was first reported at 1.36am.

