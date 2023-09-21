Police appeal to help find missing girl, 17, from Newtown

Police are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old girl who has gone missing from Newtown.

Grace, 17. Photo: Powys Police
Dyfed-Powys Police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of teenager Grace.

Grace is described as tall, of slim build, with bobbed hair which is usually blonde but might be dyed red.

Concerns have been raised over her welfare, and her family are appealing for her to make contact as soon as possible.

Police can be contacted via social media, by visiting orlo.uk/BATcP, or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.

