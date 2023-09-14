Emergency services rush to overturned van on busy A-road

Emergency services were called to the A489 Newtown bypass on Thursday afternoon after a van overturned.
Pictures from the scene at around 3.30pm showed traffic crawling past the vehicle, which had ended up on its roof.
@DyfedPowys @DPPNewtown @NewtownFireStn pic.twitter.com/CPi9kCuK6I— H18-PDW Photography (@h18pdwphotos) September 14, 2023
Ambulance, police and the fire service were in attendance, with police warning of a lane closure on the bypass.
By 7pm, the road was clear and had fully reopened.
Police and ambulance have been approached for comment.