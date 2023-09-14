Emergency services rush to overturned van on busy A-road

By Megan JonesNewtown

Traffic around Newtown was slowed to crawl on Thursday after a van ended up on its roof.

The incident occured on Thursday afternoon. Photo: H18-PDW Photography
Emergency services were called to the A489 Newtown bypass on Thursday afternoon after a van overturned.

Pictures from the scene at around 3.30pm showed traffic crawling past the vehicle, which had ended up on its roof.

Ambulance, police and the fire service were in attendance, with police warning of a lane closure on the bypass.

By 7pm, the road was clear and had fully reopened.

Police and ambulance have been approached for comment.

