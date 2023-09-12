The Voice singing sensation drops into care home

Jay Allen and guitarist Hunter

Country music star Jay Allen became a viral sensation after releasing Blank Stares in 2028 in memory of his mother who battled early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The song was a hit sensation with nearly two million Spotify streams.

Jay, who wants to raise awareness of the disease, has received many accolades including the National Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Award. He has raised over $50 million for charity with his music.

He popped into The Oaks Care Home ahead of his headlining appearance at Party at the Porth with Cymryd Rhan, a three-day festival being held in Montgomeryshire.

The Oaks Care Home Manager Jen Roberts said: “We were delighted to welcome Jay and his team to The Oaks and he was an absolute hit with all our residents and staff.

“The work he is doing to help to raise awareness of Alzheimer’s disease through his music is brilliant and it’s helping to bring together communities of caregivers across the world.

“We were also pleased to welcome Jay’s guitarist, Hunter, and his record producer, Stacey, as well as representatives from Cymryd Rhan and The Porth. We're immensely grateful that they facilitated Jay's visit with us. Special thanks to Julia Gorman, Senior Mental Health and Wellbeing Manager at Cymryd Rhan.

“During his visit, Jay talked about why his work and his music is important to him, sang a number of songs and then mingled with residents, families and staff.

“His interaction with all who attended was heartwarming, his charismatic and engaging personality was really authentic and he was interested in each and every one he met, with visits across the floors, meeting residents in their bedrooms as well as the dining rooms and lounges.”