Police are dealing with a crash near Newtown

Dyfed-Powys Police say the crash happened on the A483 between Dolfor and the Newtown bypass and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The force Tweeted: "A483 - Dolfor to Newtown By Pass. The road is currently closed due to an RTC.

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

Image: AA Traffic News