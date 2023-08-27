Key road closed in Newtown as emergency services deal with an 'incident'

By David Tooley

Emergency services are reported to be dealing with an incident on the A483 in Newtown.

Dyfed-Powys Police are advising people to avoid the Newtown bypass and have posted a road close notice on Twitter at 5.14pm on Sunday.

The @DyfedPowys Twitter account said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the A483 - Newtown Bypass

"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."

The AA Traffic News website showed traffic building up in the area at 5.23pm.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

