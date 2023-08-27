Key road closed in Newtown as emergency services deal with an 'incident'

Dyfed-Powys Police are advising people to avoid the Newtown bypass and have posted a road close notice on Twitter at 5.14pm on Sunday.
The @DyfedPowys Twitter account said: "Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the A483 - Newtown Bypass
"Please avoid the area and find alternative routes for your journey."
The AA Traffic News website showed traffic building up in the area at 5.23pm.
