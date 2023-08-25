Trust sprinkles fairy dust around its country estate

One of the fairy houses

Gregynog Hall’s 750 acres of grounds at Tregynon, near Newtown are filled with undiscovered treasures and the trust which runs it says the fairy trail is an ideal way to explore the woodland walks around the Grade 1 listed gardens and historic landscape.

The trail runs from Friday until Monday, August 28 from 10am to 4pm. Trail sheets cost £6 which includes a strawberry milkshake and a fairy cake in the Courtyard Café.

Lydia Bassett, Gregynog Hall’s head of business development, said: “The fairies’ front doors are being decorated with letters and numbers. Our visitors will need to collect all the numbers and letters and then unscramble them to find the magic words and claim their milkshake and fairy cake prize.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and join in. You will need solid shoes for wandering in the woods but dressing up is positively encouraged and some of our staff might well be dressing up as well.

Gregynog Hall is now run by an independent charitable trust and the trail is part of its fundraising efforts to ensure the historic building and its grounds are preserved for future generations.