Developers say historic Newtown pub should not be affected by neighbouring flats and solar panel plans
A historic pub in the centre of Newtown should not be affected by plans for flats and solar panels at a neighbouring 17th century building, developers have explained.
Earlier this year, Stephen Bowen of Bowen Properties Limited lodged a planning application with Powys County Council to change the use of the first and second floor of Merchant House on Newtown High Street from offices into four one-bedroom flats.