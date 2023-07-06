Fun day in memory of baby Ronnie to raise money for charity

Ronnie's family have organised the event which takes place later this month.

The event, which will take place in Caersws, will raise money for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Ronnie, from Aberhafesp, near Newtown, was born with complex needs and received care at the hospices until he died at just 15 months in November 2021.

His parents, Alice Birch and Lewis Jones and brother and sister Dougie and Mina, want to keep raising money to support the hospice, which they say was a vital part of Ronnie’s life, with the first event last year raising a massive £15,000.

The Party on Ronnie Street, will take place on Saturday, July 22, at Seasons Café in Caersws and will have donkey rides, stalls, food trucks, a disco, ice cream, live music, bars, fun runs, games and more.

“Ronnie Street is a play on Sesame Street as Ronnie loves Elmo, he was his favourite,” said mum Alice, 30.

“This event will celebrate Ronnie’s life, as well as raising money for Hope House who were our rock.

“Last year, the first time we held the event last year we raised £15,000 which absolutely blew us away. We’d love to beat that and raise more this year if we can.

“This event is going to be bigger and better than last year, so you don’t want to miss out.”

The day starts at 12pm and will run into the evening.

Admission and parking will be free, although the activities will have a small cost which will go towards Hope House Children’s Hospices.

Bekki Fardoe, Hope House fundraiser said: “We are hugely grateful to Alice and Lewis and the family for supporting us again with a second Party on Ronnie Street!