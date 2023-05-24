Signalling fault in Powys adds to delays on trains through Shropshire

Service operator Transport for Wales says there is a fault with the signalling system between the two Powys towns and trains have to run on reduced speed on some lines.

A recent service affected was the 6:22am from Birmingham New Street to Aberystwyth via Shrewsbury which was delayed at Newtown Powys and was running13 minutes late.

A spokesman TfW said: "Due to a fault with the signalling system between Welshpool and Newtown Powys trains have to run at reduced speed on some lines."

They say the impact of this will be train services running through these stations may be delayed.

This disruption to services is expected to run until the end of the day.

The company also says customers can expect "major delays" to services on services out of Cardiff. These include the Cardiff to Shrewsbury route.

There are also "major delays" on the Shrewsbury to Chester, and Shrewsbury to Crewe/Manchester lines.