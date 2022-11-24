Notification Settings

Ex-Wrexham footballer Lee Trundle avoids driving ban after Newtown speeding due to Swansea role

By Sue AustinNewtown

A former Wrexham and Swansea City footballer has avoided a driving ban after being caught speeding on the Newtown bypass.

Wrexham v Oxford Hat-trick hero Lee Trundle milks the applause after the 5-3 win at the Racecourse
Lee Trundle, known for acrobatic showmanship on the pitch, was clocked doing 72mph on the A483 in March.

At Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Trundle was fined £230 and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, having admitted the speeding at an earlier hearing.

Magistrates decided not to ban Trundle under the totting up rules after they heard that it would impact on his role as an ambassador for Swansea City AFC and his work with the community, schools and charities.

The 46-year old striker, who lives in Neath, Swansea, admitted driving at 72mph in his Mercedes-Benz E Class saloon on the Upper Dolfor Road section of the Newtown bypass on March 14.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

