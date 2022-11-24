Wrexham v Oxford Hat-trick hero Lee Trundle milks the applause after the 5-3 win at the Racecourse

Lee Trundle, known for acrobatic showmanship on the pitch, was clocked doing 72mph on the A483 in March.

At Llanelli Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Trundle was fined £230 and ordered to pay £110 costs and a £34 victim surcharge, having admitted the speeding at an earlier hearing.

Magistrates decided not to ban Trundle under the totting up rules after they heard that it would impact on his role as an ambassador for Swansea City AFC and his work with the community, schools and charities.