Abermule bulking facility consultation enters final week

The Abermule Recycling Centre

Natural Resources Wales launched the consultation after deeming that the application submitted by Powys County Council for a bulking facility at Abermule included enough information to start a full assessment.

If approved, Powys County Council would use the facility to bulk together non-hazardous material from household waste collections.

The materials received on site will be segregated before arrival and will not need manual sorting or separation. Once bulked together, the materials would be transferred off-site.

The application was submitted on June 9 after a previous application for the site was refused by NRW in March 2022 due to concerns relating to the application’s fire prevention and mitigation Plan. The consultation will end on November 23.

NRW is treating the application as an application of High Public Interest due to strong feelings in the community,

Ann Weedy, mid Wales operations manager for NRW said: “We are very grateful to those who have responded to the consultation so far. We want to gather more feedback to inform our work while undertaking a full technical assessment of the application.

“This is your chance to have your say on the permit application before we start on the full assessment.”

After the determination process, NRW will reach a draft decision to either grant or refuse the permit application.