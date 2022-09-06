Care home residents enjoy day at Newtown Food Festival

Residents had a great time

Residents from The Oaks Care Home visited Newtown Food Festival, which took place in the grounds of the Town Hall.

The two-day event was a fabulous feast of food, chef demonstrations, music and fun.

The home’s registered manager Daniel Hart said: “It was a great weekend and our residents really enjoyed their trip to the food festival to see some of the amazing stalls on display.

“We also visited the Oriel Davies Gallery to have a look at some of the incredible contemporary art being exhibited.

“Newtown and District Dial-A-Ride took us and really looked after us all.