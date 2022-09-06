Notification Settings

Care home residents enjoy day at Newtown Food Festival

By Matthew Panter

Staff and residents from a care home were surrounded by food, glorious food, when visiting a festival last weekend.

Residents had a great time
Residents from The Oaks Care Home visited Newtown Food Festival, which took place in the grounds of the Town Hall.

The two-day event was a fabulous feast of food, chef demonstrations, music and fun.

The home’s registered manager Daniel Hart said: “It was a great weekend and our residents really enjoyed their trip to the food festival to see some of the amazing stalls on display.

“We also visited the Oriel Davies Gallery to have a look at some of the incredible contemporary art being exhibited.

“Newtown and District Dial-A-Ride took us and really looked after us all.

"I'd also like to say a big thank you to The Oaks staff for volunteering and giving our residents a great day out.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

