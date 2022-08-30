Notification Settings

Food, music and fun at festival

By Sue AustinNewtown

Newtown Food Festival returns to its riverside park location in the town this weekend.

Xmas chefs. Andrew Birch, Fishmore Hall..

The free, two day celebration of food and music will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

It features more than 40 independent food and drink producers, a packed music programme, food demonstrations and a Children’s Village.

Visitors can also download a new, Food Festival App.

Food demonstrations include Syrian and Jaipur cooking, modern British Cuisine, visiting Chef’s Andrew Birch and Roger Stevens, simple soups and cooking with kids as well as chocolate and coffee tasting events.

Music on the main stage on Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon is an ecletic mix.

There will be male voice and community choice, folk and music from across the world as well as popular local artists and bands.

A spokesperson said: "The weekend is set to be a fantastic feast of food, music and fun for the whole family for the returning festival of 2022. Come along and eat, drink and enjoy."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

