Food, music and fun at festival

Xmas chefs. Andrew Birch, Fishmore Hall..

The free, two day celebration of food and music will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

It features more than 40 independent food and drink producers, a packed music programme, food demonstrations and a Children’s Village.

Visitors can also download a new, Food Festival App.

Food demonstrations include Syrian and Jaipur cooking, modern British Cuisine, visiting Chef’s Andrew Birch and Roger Stevens, simple soups and cooking with kids as well as chocolate and coffee tasting events.

Music on the main stage on Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday afternoon is an ecletic mix.

There will be male voice and community choice, folk and music from across the world as well as popular local artists and bands.