Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire woman raises £8,000 for charity which aided her cancer fight

By Matthew PanterNewtownPublished:

A Whixall woman who was given the all-clear from breast cancer has raised more than £8,000 to thank those who supported her after she was diagnosed with the disease during the pandemic.

Kerry Clorley (front right holding cheque) from Riello UPS with colleagues and fellow fundraisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund with a cheque for the £8434.17 she raised on her family fun day
Kerry Clorley (front right holding cheque) from Riello UPS with colleagues and fellow fundraisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund with a cheque for the £8434.17 she raised on her family fun day

Kerry Clorley was given the support of kind-hearted staff at Wrexham-based Riello UPS as she held a special family fun day to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Her company agreed to match the money raised from the fun day to support the charity, which provides cancer support services for people across Mid-Wales and Shropshire.

The event was organised by Kerry, Procurement and Administration Manager for Riello UPS, as a way of thanking the charity for the assistance it has given her over the last year following her own cancer diagnosis.

The fun day was held exactly a year since she had her first round of Chemotherapy treatment at Lingen Davies.

More than £4,000 was raised on the fun day itself, with Riello UPS taking the overall total to £8,434.17.

Kerry said: “Lingen Davies Cancer Fund have offered me amazing support and care during my own cancer treatment over this last year, so getting involved with the fun day was just my own little way of giving something back.

“In our wildest dreams we never thought we’d raise nearly £8,500, but everyone has been so generous, both on the day at the event itself and especially all my colleagues at Riello UPS, who bought so many raffle tickets I had to keep bringing in more and more books into the office!”

Tarrah Lewis, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund added: “To have raised this amount is a phenomenal achievement, well done to Kerry and all her family and friends, and thank you to Riello UPS for significantly increasing the total raised.

“Lingen Davies exists to make a positive difference to those impacted by cancer in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales, this money will go a long way to supporting that work.”

Founded in 1979, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund works tirelessly to improve cancer care support services for people throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales.

Over the last five decades, the charity has contributed more than £18 million worth of assistance and helped more than 75,000 people living with cancer.

Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News