Shropshire woman raises £8,000 for charity which aided her cancer fight

Kerry Clorley (front right holding cheque) from Riello UPS with colleagues and fellow fundraisers from Lingen Davies Cancer Fund with a cheque for the £8434.17 she raised on her family fun day

Kerry Clorley was given the support of kind-hearted staff at Wrexham-based Riello UPS as she held a special family fun day to raise funds for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

Her company agreed to match the money raised from the fun day to support the charity, which provides cancer support services for people across Mid-Wales and Shropshire.

The event was organised by Kerry, Procurement and Administration Manager for Riello UPS, as a way of thanking the charity for the assistance it has given her over the last year following her own cancer diagnosis.

The fun day was held exactly a year since she had her first round of Chemotherapy treatment at Lingen Davies.

More than £4,000 was raised on the fun day itself, with Riello UPS taking the overall total to £8,434.17.

Kerry said: “Lingen Davies Cancer Fund have offered me amazing support and care during my own cancer treatment over this last year, so getting involved with the fun day was just my own little way of giving something back.

“In our wildest dreams we never thought we’d raise nearly £8,500, but everyone has been so generous, both on the day at the event itself and especially all my colleagues at Riello UPS, who bought so many raffle tickets I had to keep bringing in more and more books into the office!”

Tarrah Lewis, Fundraising and Volunteering Coordinator for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund added: “To have raised this amount is a phenomenal achievement, well done to Kerry and all her family and friends, and thank you to Riello UPS for significantly increasing the total raised.

“Lingen Davies exists to make a positive difference to those impacted by cancer in the community throughout Shropshire and Mid Wales, this money will go a long way to supporting that work.”

Founded in 1979, Lingen Davies Cancer Fund works tirelessly to improve cancer care support services for people throughout Shropshire and Mid-Wales.