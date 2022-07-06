Ultra energy saving homes were the sun can even charge your car

The homes in Kerry

Wyro Green Homes says it believes it is the first in the UK to be selling freehold Net Zero Carbon emission homes at ‘affordable’ prices.

The first eight of the extra low energy net zero carbon emission freehold sale homes in the development, released onto the market, are now sold.

Judith Jones, Wyro Green Homes Sales Manager said: "They are highly energy efficient ‘A’ EPC Energy Performance ‘100+’ rated homes with solar panels, fantastic insulation, triple glazing and much more. These are exactly the sort of homes our customers need in times of ever increasing fuel and energy costs."

"We’ve worked hard to continually improve energy efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of our new homes by introducing new technologies to help reduce the CO2 emissions to a net amount of zero," said Development Manager Mark Bamber.

"We’ve included an array of energy saving measures including air-source heat pumps, solar panels, iBoost solar to hot water convertors and triple glazed Passiv Haus certified window frames, whilst keeping sales prices well below the average UK house price which is now in the region of £275.000.

"We also wanted local people to be able to get a foot on the property ladder and be amongst the first in the country to be able to come on board with the Net Zero Carbon emission housing revolution, so we registered the site with Help to Buy Wales who enable qualifying first time buyers to purchase our homes with just a 5 per cent deposit and retain a 20 per cent share.

"This means you could buy one of our spacious new ultra low energy Net Zero Carbon emission one bedroom houses with less than £8,000 deposit."

The company's latest new homes now also include 5.8kW hours of battery storage that home owners to store excess solar generated energy for night time usage. The homes also have 7kW Electric Vehicle fast chargers fitted that have an Eco Plus setting that allows the re-fuelling of the car ‘free-of-charge’ on solar power on sunny days.

"We know that electric vehicle prices are still too expensive for most to buy at the moment, but they’re getting cheaper. The biggest hurdle in most people’s minds was the security of having somewhere to charge an electric vehicle, so we’ve fitted these too to help get people on board," Mark said.

Sister companies SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield timber Frame of Marton near Welshpool were Wyro Green Home’s chosen builders and suppliers.

Alan Cound Site Manager for SJ Roberts said: "It’s been an absolute pleasure being the first to build these type of homes, we’re proud to be involved with the project seeing local companies producing the first Net Zero Carbon homes for a lot of local people at very reasonable prices."

Wyro’s latest Net Zero Carbon emission homes which are due on the market over the next few weeks in July start from £159,000 for a one bedroom terraced house and £229,000 for a three bedroom semi-detached. More info at www.wyrogreenhomes.co.uk or via sole sales agents Morris Marshall Poole in Newtown 01686 626160.