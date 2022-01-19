Notification Settings

Police to give presentation to council meeting

By Sue Austin

The Divisional Commander for Dyfed Powys Police will be the guest at the next meeting of Newtown Town Council.

Superintendent Steve Davies

Superintendent Steve Davies and Montgomeryshire Inspector, Matthew Price, will give a presentation on the police operating model for Powys and Montgomeryshire.

The online, Zoom meeting, will be held on Monday at 6.30pm.

Councillors will also discuss accepting as a gift of property the Public Art Commission and Virtual Reality Trail from the Robert Owen 250 Steering Group with a contribution of £1,000 to the Council to support legal and ongoing costs.

To join online on Monday to to : meeting.newtown.org.uk/FC240122.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

