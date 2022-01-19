Police to give presentation to council meeting

Superintendent Steve Davies

Superintendent Steve Davies and Montgomeryshire Inspector, Matthew Price, will give a presentation on the police operating model for Powys and Montgomeryshire.

The online, Zoom meeting, will be held on Monday at 6.30pm.

Councillors will also discuss accepting as a gift of property the Public Art Commission and Virtual Reality Trail from the Robert Owen 250 Steering Group with a contribution of £1,000 to the Council to support legal and ongoing costs.