Police to give presentation to council meeting

Superintendent Steve Davies and Montgomeryshire Inspector, Matthew Price, will give a presentation on the police operating model for Powys and Montgomeryshire.
The online, Zoom meeting, will be held on Monday at 6.30pm.
Councillors will also discuss accepting as a gift of property the Public Art Commission and Virtual Reality Trail from the Robert Owen 250 Steering Group with a contribution of £1,000 to the Council to support legal and ongoing costs.
To join online on Monday to to : meeting.newtown.org.uk/FC240122.