Dog walkers not banned from Newtown's green spaces, despite rumour

Open Newtown, which manages 130 acres of green space in the town, has said people can still walk their pets while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

A spokesman said: “We know that daily exercise and dog walking form an important part of many people’s lives in the town and we certainly welcome responsible dog walkers to enjoy the town’s green spaces.

“An unfounded rumour has been circulating that Open Newtown is looking at ways to ban dog walking on some of the town’s green spaces, in particular Dolerw Park and Trehafren Playing Fields. This is totally untrue.”

The spokesman said the rumour may have resulted from Open Newtown’s decision to reposition waste bins in Dolerw Park last week.

Three of the 10 waste bins from the park have been removed and relocated. Two are now on the main walking and cycle path through Trehafren Playing Fields and the other replaces a damaged bin near Dolerw Bridge.