You can leave your hat on: Joyce and Rhea have Easter fun at Powys care home

Pensioners at Plas Cae Crwn have been keeping in high spirits despite the current lockdown by making Easter themed crafts, including bonnets and decorations.

Joyce Putman and Rhea Swain donned their impressive headwear creations, adorned with feathers with fluffy chicks sat atop.

Staff at the Shaw healthcare-run home are working hard to keep up morale and ensuring the residents are engaging with enjoyable activities.

Rhea Swain wears her Easter bonnet

Home manager Helen Griffiths said: “We realise how hard this current situation is for everyone, especially with our residents unable to have family and friends visiting.

"We have been enjoying our pamper parlour, video calls to relatives and we even have an indoor sports day planned which they are looking forward to.

"We are doing all we can to ensure our wonderful residents feel safe and are enjoying each day.”