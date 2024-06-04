Attacker punched, kicked and stamped on lone woman on canal path in 'out of the blue' assault

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But Louise Thomas, 24, of Llanllwchaiarn Road, Newtown, mid Wales, being held in Berwyn men’s jail at Wrexham, received an extended licence period of two-and-a-half years.

Thomas admitted assault causing actual bodily harm on Tilly Lloyd-Jones on a canal path in the Newtown area.

Judge Timothy Petts at Caernarfon Crown Court said the victim was left with nasty bruising to the face and four chipped teeth. She had difficulty concentrating on her university studies.

Judge Petts told the defendant: "It’s a very concerning case. This isn’t the first time you have been in trouble. You have got a poor record of assault stretching back over several years. I have read the pre-sentence report which is very concerning.”

Thomas was assessed as “very high risk". Judge Petts added: "Out of the blue you assaulted a young woman who had done absolutely nothing to deserve what you did.”

Prosecutor Jemma Gordon said the victim had been set upon by Thomas, who had been sitting on a bench, after she walked past in broad daylight in April. Her assailant was identified from CCTV footage.

Miss Lloyd-Jones had nightmares about her ordeal and felt uneasy about leaving her home alone.

Thomas had previous convictions for violence, sexual assault and indecent images offences.

Defence barrister John Wyn Williams accepted it was a “concerning” case. Thomas had unstable moods and post-traumatic stress. But counsel said: "Before she was remanded into custody she was doing well, gained employment.”

Mr Wyn Williams added: "She doesn’t accept this offence was sexually motivated in any way. There’s quite a sad background to this young woman.”