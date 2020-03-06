Menu

Walking initiative proving successful in Newtown

By Aimee Jones | Newtown | News | Published:

Lots of people have been enjoying walking together thanks to an initiative by Open Newtown.

Some of the walkers who have enjoyed getting out and about in Newtown

Since January, at 10am every Thursday and Saturday, people have walked and talked together around Newtown’s green spaces and other paths.

Ruth Stafford, from Open Newtown, said: “The weather hasn’t always been inviting, but participants have got some fresh air, exercise and sunlight. Conversations have been very varied and friendly.

“These weekly walks will continue every Thursday and Saturday in March, from the white building at the top of Newtown’s main car park. Everyone is welcome.”

People have ventured a little further on the last Sunday of the month, starting at 10am from Newtown’s Town Clock and returning around noon.

On March 29, the 3.6-mile walk will go up the Severn Way, taking in the views, then back to the clock.

Open Newtown, a not-for-profit community enterprise, has also organised cycle rides.

Tom Chandler, cycle leader, said: “Anybody wishing to take an easy bike ride with others is invited to meet at the white building at the top of Newtown’s main car park at 10am every Tuesday in March.”

Newtown
