Powys Council rethink as budget rejected

On Tuesday councillors voted against the council's new budget which included £12 million worth of cuts and proposed to put up tax by 9.5 per cent.

In a fiesty meeting the another defended its plans to spend more on services such as schools, however it was voted down by 32 to 31.

Now the authority has two weeks to come up with an alternative budget ahead of a meeting on March 7.

Labour leader on the authority Matthew Dorrance said the budget was broken, with Lib Dem leader James Gibson-Watt calling for talks to settle the row.

He said: "It's quite clear that the cabinet budget does not enjoy the confidence of council.

"We need to consider very carefully on how to proceed."

In a bid to garner some last minute support at the meeting, deputy leader and portfolio holder for finance Aled Davies pointed out extra school spending, and said: "We are doing a huge amount every day that's not always seen.

"Of course we have to respond to the challenges, it's a difficult budget.

"We have probably the most important vote of the year, we must provide a balanced budget and this is a balanced budget."

There was opposition to the budget with cuts aimed at sports services, jobs, and other areas.

Eight out of 24 senior management jobs are going to save £1.3 million.

Acting CEO Mohammed Mehmet said on his last day in the job, that the budget was as robust as it could be, however audit committee chair John Morris said councillors had not been given all the information they needed to scrutinise a high risk budget.

It will go before the full council again on March 7.