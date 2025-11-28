'It’s something that we must do for safety reasons': Historic kiln fenced off over safety fears
A historic kiln on the Shropshire/Wales border has been fenced off over safety fears.
Temporary fencing has been put up around the Hoffman Kiln at Llanymynech, ahead of possible repair work being carried out.
One of only three remaining Hoffman kilns in the country, it was used in the early 20th century for the continual ‘burning’ of lime and is now a popular visitor attraction.
Following a routine inspection of the kiln, some changes to the structure were noticed.