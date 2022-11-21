Drama group's latest production marks 30th anniversary

The cast of ‘Dead On Time’ getting in the 1940s mood on a recent trip to Llangollen.

Set up in 1992 Llanymynech Amateur Dramatic Society (LADS), has put on 125 plays since, claiming 23 awards in the Montgomeryshire One Act Play Festival in the process.

Last year's awards even included a ‘Best Actress in Wales’ prize for Rebecca Smith, who originally joined the group as a child, acting alongside her parents who were both involved from the outset.

Her mum, Suzannah, is part of the team for the 30th anniversary production, alongside other founder members Marg Kynaston, Peter Coxhead and Barbara Harris.

The group will be putting on 'Dead On Time' at Llanymynech Village Hall on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3, with a matinee, on Sunday, December 4.

Director, Alison Utting said: "What’s wonderful is that this production involves a couple of people who have never stepped on stage before, as well as people who have been part of LADS since the beginning, and everyone in between.

"LADS has always welcomed people of all abilities and our primary aim has always been that people have fun – both in creating theatre and watching it too. We are proud that people think our plays are worth coming to and we always try our best to produce the best theatre that we can, but we try never to take ourselves too seriously.”

‘Dead On Time’, is a gripping murder mystery set in a small village just after the Second World War.

Austerity has a firm hold, but the residents of Little Monkton do their best to remain cheerful.

But then a stranger is murdered in someone’s living room and everyone is under suspicion.

There are twists and red herrings aplenty – and an extra challenge for the audience, who will be invited to try to spot the titles of 30 previous LADS productions that have been hidden in the script.