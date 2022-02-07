Flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and the borders

Two of the more serious flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley were removed at 7.08am this morning.

But two flood alerts for the River Severn in Shropshire and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence remain in place.

The river remains high at Crew Green and Cae Howel as the weekend's rainfall makes its way downstream.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," says the Environment Agency. "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

The message is due to be updated by 10am, or as the situation changes.