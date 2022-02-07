Notification Settings

Flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and the borders

By David TooleyLlanymynechPublished:

Flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and the Welsh borders this morning (Monday).

Flood alerts remain in place in Shropshire and the borders

Two of the more serious flood warnings for the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and Melverley were removed at 7.08am this morning.

But two flood alerts for the River Severn in Shropshire and the Severn Vyrnwy confluence remain in place.

The river remains high at Crew Green and Cae Howel as the weekend's rainfall makes its way downstream.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," says the Environment Agency. "Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water."

The message is due to be updated by 10am, or as the situation changes.

In Wales, flood alerts are in place on the River Dee from Llangollen to Trevalyn Meadows; the River Vyrnwy, River Tanat and River Cain and their tributaries; the River Severn in the Montgomery area and the River Wye in Powys.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

