Tess the dog rescued unhurt after 30ft fall down a well
One lucky dog came out the other side of a 30ft fall down a well with no injuries after a rescue by four fire crews.
Tess the dog fell down a deep well shaft in Llanymynech and the fire service was called.
Fire crews attended from nearby Llanyfyllin while two others were sent from Shrewsbury over the English border.
They were able to extricate Tess from the well shaft and return her unharmed to her owners.
A statement on social media from the Llanfyllin firefighters called the rescue a "fantastic result".
