Missing woman found in busy week for mountain rescue teams

A search and rescue volunteer in Llanidloes

Mountain rescue teams from Aberdyfi and Brecon joined police in a weekend long search for the woman who was eventually found by police on Sunday evening.

Graham O'Hanlon from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said it had been one of the busiest weeks in the recent history of the team with another search for a man, again in the Llanidloes area and call outs to injured walkers on the mountains of mid Wales.