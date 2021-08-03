Missing woman found in busy week for mountain rescue teams

A woman, described as vulnerable, who had been missing in the Llanidoes area has been found.

A search and rescue volunteer in Llanidloes

Mountain rescue teams from Aberdyfi and Brecon joined police in a weekend long search for the woman who was eventually found by police on Sunday evening.

Graham O'Hanlon from Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said it had been one of the busiest weeks in the recent history of the team with another search for a man, again in the Llanidloes area and call outs to injured walkers on the mountains of mid Wales.

"The water rescue group and those preparing for the upcoming casualty care exam also had training sessions in amongst these call-outs, so it has been quite a full-on few days for our volunteers. A huge thanks is due to families and employers of the Team, who's forbearance has allowed them the space and time to be able to fulfil these demands."

