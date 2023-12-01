Wayne Butler, aged 37, and Stephen Dixon, 51, were jailed at Mold Crown Court on Thursday.

Butler, formerly of Ruabon, and Dixon, formerly of Llanidloes, took part in a prolonged “vicious and sadistic" attack on their victim.

The victim had four teeth removed with a metal bar, had a name carved on his forehead with a Stanley blade and had darts thrown at him.

He had also been stripped naked, had a plastic bag put over his head, a sock stuffed into his mouth so he could not call out, and was tied up at his flat in Llanidloes.

Mold Crown Court heard that Butler had taken the lead role after he flew into a drug-fuelled rage when he found his girlfriend passed out in the bath from a drugs overdose. He had assumed the victim had “taken advantage of her”, the court heard.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said the attack was a “vicious and sadistic attack on a vulnerable man in his own home”.

Butler, who had shown “unbelievable cruelty”, was handed down a 15-year sentence, with 10-and-a-half of those being spent in prison and an extended four-and-a-half years on licence.

Dixon, who was described by the judge as being “frightened” of Butler, was handed an immediate prison sentence of six years.

Both men had been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment.

Prosecutor John Wyn Williams described the events of July 17 as like a “Tarantino horror film”.