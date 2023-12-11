Canadian legend Bryan Adams to play at Llangollen

The Canadian rock star will perform a headline concert as part of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod extended concert serious on Tuesday June 18. He will be supported by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday from llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Bryan Adams is recognised as one of the most exciting live musicians in the world.

In a career spanning more than four decades, he has released 17 studio albums, with four new studio albums in 2022 including GRAMMY nominated So Happy It Hurts, Pretty Woman – The Musical, and Classic pt. I and pt. II, featuring new recordings of his greatest hits.

His 2023 singles include The Thing That Wrecks You, What if There Were No Sides at All, You're Awesome and Sometimes You Lose Before You Win.

Over the years songwriting has led to numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a GRAMMY Award and 20 Juno Awards.

The headlining show is announced as part of a new partnership between Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Lead Programmer & Production Manager of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We’re so excited to be welcoming Bryan Adams to Llangollen for the first time. He has a huge back catalogue of anthemic songs, which will raise the roof of our Pavilion next summer. He’s the latest name to be announced in our incredible line-up for 2024, when the Eisteddfod will be bigger and better than ever!”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We have had the pleasure of presenting numerous shows with Bryan Adams over the years. He is a musician and singer who never fails to deliver the most impressive show, and I have no doubt our Llangollen audience will enjoy a brilliant evening from this brilliant international rock star.”

Bryan Adams joins British pop giants Madness, indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith, chart-topper Jess Glynne, and disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC among the artists to be announced to headline dates either side of the iconic peace festival in 2024. The core week of the festival will see a series of events celebrating the Eisteddfod along with headlining shows from Welsh legends Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkins and international jazz sensation Gregory Porter.

