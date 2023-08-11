MP welcomes progress on multi-million pound levelling up project

An MP has welcomed the launch of a tender for a multi-million pound project that includes improvements to the Llangollen Canal.

The comments, from Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes MP, come after Denbighshire County Council launched the tendering process for a contractor to undertake works for Llangollen’s 'Four Great Highways' as part of Clwyd South’s Levelling Up Fund programme.

The project is being funded through a £3.8 million investment, which is part of the UK Government’s £13.3 million Levelling Up Fund for Clwyd South.

The project aims to enhance the landscape and improve accessibility, interpretation and signage at the Llangollen Canal, the old Ruabon to Barmouth Railway line, the River Dee and A5 Holyhead Road.

It is expected it will be completed by March 2024.

The aim of the project is to improve resident and visitor experience, while also increasing the average amount of time spent at the individual sites.

The council have announced that they aim for a contractor to be appointed through the tendering process by the end of September.

Mr Baynes said: “The UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund is having a real, tangible benefit for the people of Clwyd South. Llangollen’s Four Great Highways project will see notable improvements at the designated sites, resulting in both an increase in visitor numbers and a better experience for local residents. I welcome the news that the tendering process for this project has now begun, and I look forward to seeing its completion next year.”

