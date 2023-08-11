MP welcomes progress on multi-million pound levelling up project

FEATURES COPYRIGHT EXPRESS&STAR TIM THURSFIELD 22/01/20.Pics in Westminster Hall of the new intake of Tory MPs that were elected in December's general election. Pete Madeley is doing a feature on their early experiences in Parliament. Clwyd South MP Simon Baynes ..

The comments, from Member of Parliament for Clwyd South, Simon Baynes MP, come after Denbighshire County Council launched the tendering process for a contractor to undertake works for Llangollen’s 'Four Great Highways' as part of Clwyd South’s Levelling Up Fund programme.

The project is being funded through a £3.8 million investment, which is part of the UK Government’s £13.3 million Levelling Up Fund for Clwyd South.

The project aims to enhance the landscape and improve accessibility, interpretation and signage at the Llangollen Canal, the old Ruabon to Barmouth Railway line, the River Dee and A5 Holyhead Road.

It is expected it will be completed by March 2024.

The aim of the project is to improve resident and visitor experience, while also increasing the average amount of time spent at the individual sites.

The council have announced that they aim for a contractor to be appointed through the tendering process by the end of September.