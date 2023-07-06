Search for car park hero who jumped into action after concert-goer suffered cardiac arrest

Alfie Boe concert at Llangollen Eisteddfod

The victim collapsed in the car park at around 11pm on Tuesday, following the opening concert at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod starring Alfie Boe and supergroup, Welsh of the West End.

Now, a search has been launched for the "quick-thinking" ex-paramedic who ran to the nearby rugby club and grabbed a defibrillator to perform CPR.

Eisteddfod organisers are keen to identify the hero of the hour and want to reward him with free concert tickets to the rest of the festival.

Executive producer of the festival, Camilla King said: "A couple who had attended the concert were in the car park when the man collapsed and by an absolute miracle there was a couple nearby and the man is a former paramedic.

“He started immediate CPR and was soon joined by our on-site St John’s team who also did a fantastic job.

“In the meantime he must have known that the nearby sports club had a defibrillator and he was able to get that into operation. It was very quick thinking on his part.

“There were so many people leaving the Alfie Boe concert that we were worried the ambulance might get held up but it also arrived quickly and so it was an excellent response by everyone.

“By the time the ambulance was taking him to the Maelor Hospital he was able to speak to his wife. It was a fantastic response all round and we’re very grateful to everyone concerned."

Camilla King, executive producer of Llangollen Eisteddfod

Camilla added: “I spoke to the man’s wife and it was good to hear that his condition was stable and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.

"We would very much like to be able to identify the man [the former paramedic] who reacted so brilliantly well and offer him our thanks and tickets to concerts of his choice for the rest of the week.

“The man’s family are understandably also keen to say thank you for his quick thinking which probably meant the difference between life and death. He was a real hero.”

According to St John Ambulance, the patient was handed over to the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust who safely transported him to hospital.

Darren Murray, St John head of community operations, said: "We are proud of the volunteers who responded quickly and delivered a high standard of care synonymous with St John Ambulance Cymru.