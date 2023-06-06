Family taking on Three Peaks challenge in memory of three-year-old who died suddenly

Leo Roberts

Leo Roberts was nearly three years old when he died at hospital in February after quickly falling ill at home in Llangollen.

Leo was moved to Hope House Children’s Hospices’s special Snowflake Suite after he died, so that his mother and father, Sian and Garry, and his brother and sisters, Max, Alessa and Lacey, could spend time with him and say goodbye, while being supported by the hospice team.

“Never in a million years would we think something like this would happen. Leo showed no signs of being ill before the day he died and we still don’t actually know what happened,” said Garry.

“Leo was a mischievous little boy with lots of energy, he’d always be getting up to something.

“After he died we were told at the hospital about Hope House and the Snowflake suite and being there meant we could be with Leo as a family for a few days. I can’t imagine what it would have been like if we hadn’t had that chance to spend time with him, and it was only possible because of Hope House.”

Sian said Leo is greatly missed by his family and that the youngster had also touched many other people in Llangollen.

“People knew Leo, he was so outgoing. The bin men would always flash their lights for him as he was into his trucks and diggers, and he even knew the postman better than we did,” she said.

“Once you’d met Leo you didn’t forget him, he left an impression on everyone. He was a real boisterous little boy.

“It was an ongoing joke that Leo would always have his wellies on the wrong feet when he walked out the house. You could put them right in front of him and he’d still have them on the wrong feet.

“We were planning normal things as a family like holidays and going to Chester Zoo for Leo’s third birthday.

“Losing Leo so suddenly, I honestly can’t describe how that feels – but I know that having that time with Leo at Hope House was so important. It wasn’t a clinical room like you’d think of at a hospital, it was our home for a few days where we could be with him. All the staff there were absolutely incredible.

“We do still have Leo with us every day at home in a special memory bear, wearing his Manchester United kit.

“Walking the Three Peaks will be us giving something back to say thank you, but also help in some way to make sure families can have access to the care we did in the future.”

Leo's mother Sian, sisters Alessa and Lacey and father Garry

There will be a group of 18 friends and family taking on the challenge of climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Snowdon on June 25.

Leo’s sisters Alessa and Lacey have also held a sponsored walk at their school, Ysgol Bryn Collen, which will be added to the fund.